HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $856,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

