Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.51 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

