Morgan Stanley Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $480.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $447.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.50. McKesson has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

