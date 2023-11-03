Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 673.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

