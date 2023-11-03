The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

