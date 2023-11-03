HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

