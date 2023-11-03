Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

