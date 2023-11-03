Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $144.15 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,466,735 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $144,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

