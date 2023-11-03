iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $146,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

