Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,327 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $27.67 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

