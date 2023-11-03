HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,558 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,673,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 283,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 389.19%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

