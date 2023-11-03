iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 75,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 475,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.