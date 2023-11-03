HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $4,639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $4,324,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000.

NYSEARCA XMAR opened at $31.92 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

