HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

