Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $141,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

