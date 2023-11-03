Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $150,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 94,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

