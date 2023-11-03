Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 333,132 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $154,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.