Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

