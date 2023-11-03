JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $215,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

