Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $170,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.