iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,345,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

