Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 266,954 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,343,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.81% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $204,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $84.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

