Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,054,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $176,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

