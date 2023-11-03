Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 941,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $183,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $331.37 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.25.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.