iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Raised by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

