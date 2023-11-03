SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $221,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 257,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $50.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

