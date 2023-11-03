Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 196.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $60,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,819,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,691. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

