Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $187,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

MGV stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

