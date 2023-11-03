Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $194.84 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $194,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $389.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $289.94 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

