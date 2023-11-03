Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 988,736 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ASML worth $204,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $631.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $437.12 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $608.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

