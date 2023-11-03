Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

BATS:IBMQ opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

