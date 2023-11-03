iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 527,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 137,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

