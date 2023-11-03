Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average is $231.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

