5,017 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

