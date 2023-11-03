Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.95. Newmark Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 142,402 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 439,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 260,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

