Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $155.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $117.95 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.