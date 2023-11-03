Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.24 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

