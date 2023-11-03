Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 215,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $65,725,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.