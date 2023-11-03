Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.23 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $423.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

