Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

POOL stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

