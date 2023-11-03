Barclays Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

OI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2,630.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 838,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

