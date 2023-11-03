Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 180,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 655,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,663 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,728 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $72.09 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

