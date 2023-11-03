NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $177.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $142.76 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

