Smith Salley & Associates Sells 168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

