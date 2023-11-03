Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 203,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 54.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 120,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 62,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROST stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.31 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

