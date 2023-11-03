1,017 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Acquired by Motco

Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 187,214 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

