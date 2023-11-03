Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.86%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 83.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 935,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 26.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,535,000 after purchasing an additional 721,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,368,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,608.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 395,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 372,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

