DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $85.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.78 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.