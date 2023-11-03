Atria Investments Inc Purchases 578 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 86,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

NYSE:PSX opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

