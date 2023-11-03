Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $400.62

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE DPZ opened at $348.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.56. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

